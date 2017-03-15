Local 8-year-old dies in accident

A local 8-year-old girl lost her life in an accident on Wednesday, March 8, at the intersection of S. Cedar Street and W. Washington Street in Monticello.

According to the Iowa State Patrol accident report, April R. Covel, 27, of Monticello was driving a 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan south on S. Cedar Street. Covel was approaching the intersection when she collided with Cassandra Rieken, 8, of Monticello. Rieken was riding her child’s bike at the time she was eastbound on W. Washington Street.