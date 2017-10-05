LifeHope Worship Center opens in Monticello

There is a new church in Monticello.

LifeHope Worship Center actually started last September, but has been growing in members ever since.

The church was started by Dennis and Linda Krog of Marion.

“The Lord is so wonderful and we’re so glad to be in Monticello,” shared Linda.

Both are retired educators, but are continuing their teachings, this time with the Bible.

LifeHope is a spirit-filled independent church, explained Linda.

“We are now associated with any denomination,” she said.