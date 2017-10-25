Library offers ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’

Published by admin on Wed, 10/25/2017 - 2:08pm
Studies have found that reading to your child before they enter school plays an important role in their educational success in life.
That’s why the Monticello Public Library is offering a free program called “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.”
Organized by Youth Services Director Penny Schmit, the idea is to read and log how many books you read to your child before they enter kindergarten, typically at age 5.
