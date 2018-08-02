Legislators address education funding, rural broadband

Sens. Tod Bowman and Dan Zumbach and Rep. Lee Hein were all present for a legislative forum hosted by Jones County Farm Bureau. The forum was held on Jan. 2 at Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center.

Topics of interest that afternoon included the Bottle Bill, SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education), education funding, and rural broadband.

SAVE/Education funding

Bowman said the Iowa Senate voted for the 1 percent SSA (State Supplementary Assistance), but admitted he did not vote in favor.