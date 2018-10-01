Kraus loves associate job for special education students

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

“Each associate is different because each child is different.”

Shelly Kraus has been working for the MCSD since 2011, and has been assigned to several different roles in that time. She was first hired as a media associate and library aid. She worked at Carpenter Elementary School in the school library, and assisted at-risk students with their reading assignments.