Kniess’ love of music is passed on to vocal students

Published by admin on Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:15am
Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
Pursuing a career in education was an easy choice for Monticello High School Vocal Music teacher Brett Kniess.
“I was involved in music myself when I was in high school,” he said.
This is Kniess’ 18th year in education; he’s been with MHS since 2011.
“I’ve always taught high school,” he said, “and some middle school.”
