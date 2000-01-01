

Following the bake-off, attendees voted on the winner of the best cookies. The winner was Mary Mulligan of Olin. From left are cast member Mary Sue Vernon, Mulligan, second runner-up Sherri Evans of Anamosa, and cast member Nancy Collell. “The Kitchen Witches” is directed by Diana Jones and Susan Wilcox.



The staff and directors of the upcoming Starlighters II Theatre production of “The Kitchen Witches” held a bake-off competition on March 17 at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa. Thirteen cookie recipes were submitted, with the top two selected for a bake-off by the lead cast members, Nancy Collell as Dolly Biddle (left) and Mary Sue Vernon as Isobel Lomax (center). Assisting at the event was Starlighters marketing volunteer Jennifer Beall. (Photos by Kim Brooks)