Shannon and Carpenter Schools participated in the Great Kindness Challenge last week. This is a national event focused on proactive activities that promote positive interactions between students. The students got to dress up according to different themes each day. These kids from Shannon Elementary supported their favorite sports teams on Team Kindness Day. Seated from left, Roth Schnoor, Tate Smith, Nessa Eitel, Mallory McElmeel, Lily Kraus, and Jaxon Repsel. Standing, Addison Fannon, Brody Spahr, Paige Pumphrey, Brevyn Kearney, and Payton Moore. (Photos by Kim Brooks)

Shannon students wearing their best PJs on Dream of Kindness Day are from left, Sawyer Rance, Wyatt Eitel, Wyatt Zirkelbach, Tazeki Covel, Malin Phelps, Chloe Cozad, and Bryson Zirkelbach.

Carpenter students showing team support on Team Kindness Day are, in front, Joshua Range and Emersen Verhagen. Back row, Carter Holub, Antonio Lagunes, Alex Jamison, Lincoln Schneiter, and Nevaeh Norton. (Photos by Kim Brooks)

Showing off their crazy PJs on Dream of Kindness Day are Carpenter Elementary students, front from left, Hailey Henderson, Mya Hansen and Noah Minnihan. Standing, Karli Manternach, Natalie Henderson, Serenity Reynolds, Deeanna Pumphrey, and Preston Schultz.