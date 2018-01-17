Kid Rock tickets for sale Jan. 26

The Great Jones County Fair recently announced that tickets for Kid Rock, featuring Ted Nugent will go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Kid Rock will take the stage on Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

This will be the second time Kid Rock has appeared at the GJCF. He was previously here in 2014.

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon whose musical style ranges from hip hop and rock to heavy metal and country and has sold over 26 million albums around the world.