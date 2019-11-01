Kelly credits food service staff for making the job easier

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Pat Kelly will tell you right away that his job as the MCSD food service director would not be as smooth as it without the dedication of the dozens of food service ladies.

“They share in the chaos,” he joked.

Kelly has been working for the MCSD in his current role for 14 years now; however, he has spent many years in the food service industry.