KCRG honors Sacred Heart’s JoEllen Schlarmann

Sacred Heart Catholic School’s long-time secretary JoEllen Schlarmann was recently named KCRG-TV9’s A+ for Education winner.

Last week, a crew from KCRG visited Schlarmann to tape a short segment for the local news with the Sacred Heart students hugging and congratulating her on the honor.

“It was a total surprise,” shared Schlarmann. “It’s nice to feel as though I’ve done a good job here.”

She said while Scared Heart Principal Will Spencer knew she was selected before Spring Break, everyone kept it a secret until the day of, Wednesday, March 21.