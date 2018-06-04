KCRG honors Sacred Heart’s JoEllen Schlarmann

Published by admin on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 11:59am
Sacred Heart Catholic School’s long-time secretary JoEllen Schlarmann was recently named KCRG-TV9’s A+ for Education winner.
Last week, a crew from KCRG visited Schlarmann to tape a short segment for the local news with the Sacred Heart students hugging and congratulating her on the honor.
“It was a total surprise,” shared Schlarmann. “It’s nice to feel as though I’ve done a good job here.”
She said while Scared Heart Principal Will Spencer knew she was selected before Spring Break, everyone kept it a secret until the day of, Wednesday, March 21.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!