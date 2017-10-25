KCRG honors MHS’ Kowbel

When Monticello High School junior Ashleigh Matheny told band director Michael Kowbel that he had been nominated for KCRG-TV9’s A+ for Education award, he didn’t know what it meant or what to think.

“I just put it out of my mind,” Kowbel said. “And then all of a sudden they showed up on (Oct. 17).”

Kowbel was filmed directing the band, and then holding a plaque while surrounded by band students, in a 30-second spot that appeared on the station last week. He received $250 along with the plaque.