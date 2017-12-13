JRMC to receive new mobile MRI unit

Published by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 9:21am
UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) will be one of the first locations in Eastern Iowa to receive a wide-bore mobile MRI unit.
A wide-bore mobile unit is unique because it offers a larger opening for patients. The new trailer will be at JRMC three days per week. The MRI unit will be operational at JRMC later this month.
