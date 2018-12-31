JRMC honored by UD for PA program assistance

Published by admin on Mon, 12/31/2018 - 12:14pm

     UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center was recognized on Dec. 18 by the University of Dubuque (UD) for its support of the UD Physician Assistant (PA) Program.

     Natalie Weber, PA Program director, presented the plaques to JRMC CEO Eric Briesemeister and Linda Oberbroeckling, JRMC nurse practitioner for Palliative Care.

