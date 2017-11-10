JREC students take on ‘Tiny Office’ project

Published by admin on Wed, 10/11/2017 - 10:09am
Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center ACE Career Academy (Architecture, Construction & Engineering) recently took on a massive project. The students are turning an 8-by-20-foot shipping container into a functioning construction office, termed a “Tiny Office.”
The class is led by Chris Caldwell, who’s been overseeing the work by the students. The shipping container was donated by Rinderknecht Associates, a construction firm in Cedar Rapids. The finished product will also be used by the company at various job sites.
