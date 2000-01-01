JREC Outstanding Student

Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center student Tom Kluesner was recognized on April 23 during the annual Outstanding Student Recognition Ceremony. The event was held at Hotel Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids. Each department and campus center can nominate a student for the honor. Students must have at least a 3.3 GPA, have earned at least 30 credit hours, and be enrolled during the current semester/term. Kluesner, who works at Polo Custom Products in Monticello, is an engineering student at JREC. He’s pictured here with JREC Director Lisa Folken. (Photo submitted)