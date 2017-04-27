J&P Cycles’ Parham was ‘a visionary’ in the motorcycle industry

Published by admin on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 10:21am
John Parham, who with his wife Jill created J&P Cycles and later moved the National Motorcycle Museum to Anamosa, has passed away at the age of 62 after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Terms such as visionary, passion and perseverance are among those being used to describe Parham, who “turned his motorcycling passion into successful retailing,” according to a statement from the museum.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!