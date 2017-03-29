Jones SWCD marks 75 years of conservation practices

Published by admin on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 11:02am
The Jones Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) marked its 75th anniversary on March 24 with a banquet, lunch and awards ceremony at the Jones County Youth Development Center.
With roughly 40 people in attendance throughout the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event, some presentations were made by Paul Specht about the history of Jones SWCD; and Jim Gillespie, Iowa Department of Agriculture and land Stewardship, about the future of soil and water conservation in Iowa.
