Jones Co. Tourism shares success of ‘17

“My job is to bring people to Jones County and to your front door. You have to make them get their credit card out.”

Bob Hatcher, director of Jones County Tourism, spoke those words as to the mission of the Jones County Tourism Association during the Jan. 23 annual meeting held at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

Before giving the crowd an overview of JCTA’s happenings in 2017 and looking ahead to 2018, Hatcher honored 23-year JCTA board member Suzanne Willman, saying it was a hard honor to bestow.