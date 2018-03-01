Jones Co. Service Project Day, Jan. 15

Published by admin on Wed, 01/03/2018 - 8:52am
The Jones County Volunteer Center and Jones County Extension and Outreach are coming together for Service Project Day, Monday, Jan. 15.
School is out for the day–come spend some time giving back to the Jones County community. Service Project Day will include the following activities:
• Card making
• Art creation
• Tie blankets
• Food donations
