Jones Co. opts out of opioid-related litigation

After the Jones County Supervisors received a letter from ISAC requesting the county join in litigation against pharmaceutical firms responsible for damages to the public in misrepresenting the safety of using opioids, the board is opting not to participate.

During the Dec. 5 board meeting, Sheriff Greg Graver and County Attorney Phil Parsons spoke with the board, providing their take on the legal matter.

Parsons said he contacted ISAC, as well as the research firm from Wisconsin behind the litigation.