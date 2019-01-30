Jones Co. legislators share insight into new session

Jones County Farm Bureau hosted the first area legislative forum on Jan. 25. Despite the blowing snow, all four area legislators graced the small group with their presence: Sen. Dan Zumbach, Sen. Carrie Koelker, Rep. Lee Hein and Rep. Andy McKean.

The forum was held at Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center, a place that sparked praise by attendee Guy Petersen. He said JREC has become a model for the rest of the community colleges in the State of Iowa.