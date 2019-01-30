Jones Co. legislators share insight into new session

Published by admin on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:21am
Jones County Farm Bureau hosted the first area legislative forum on Jan. 25. Despite the blowing snow, all four area legislators graced the small group with their presence: Sen. Dan Zumbach, Sen. Carrie Koelker, Rep. Lee Hein and Rep. Andy McKean.
The forum was held at Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center, a place that sparked praise by attendee Guy Petersen. He said JREC has become a model for the rest of the community colleges in the State of Iowa.
