Jones Co. employees make a difference
“We Can Make a Difference,” established in 2005, is a donation program made up of Jones County employees who choose to contribute a portion of their bi-weekly paychecks toward a worthy cause.
Over $21,000 has been raised and donated to local organizations since the program’s inception. Thirty-five employees participated in 2017 and a total of $2,122.60 was raised.
The committee members are randomly selected late each year from all participating departments. The committee recently met and decided that the 2017 funds will be distributed as follows:
• Chelsey’s Dream Foundation, $225
• Monticello Ministerial Association, $225
• Anamosa Ministerial Association, $225
• Midland Council of Churches, $225
• Jones County JETS Transportation, $225
• Jones County Senior Dining, $225
• After School Program at the Wyoming Public Library, $225
• Monticello Library Youth Program, $225
• Jones County Family Council’s “Shop with a Cop” program, $225
• HACAP Food Pantry drive, $97.60