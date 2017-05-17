Jones Co. becomes part of statewide BCAs

On May 10, Jones County received two prestigious nationwide designations within the Indian Bluffs and Pictured Rocks areas. A ceremony was held at the pavilion at Pictured Rocks Park, with several speakers on hand.

The first of those designations is the Indian Bluffs-Pictured Rocks BCA (Bird Conservation Area). This is the 23rd BCA in the State of Iowa. This newest BCA contains 30,680 acres, of which about 3,600 areas are protected by easements or are publically owned.