Jones Co.’s mental health advocate to resign

Jones County’s mental health advocate informed the Board of Supervisors during their Nov. 21 meeting that she would be stepping down.

Bethany Wheaton met with the board during their evening meeting and said she would have to give up serving Jones County as one of four different counties under her belt. She said working for four counties is very time consuming, especially with all of the data she has to keep track of and mental health patients she has to visit on a regular basis. On average, she said she was dedicating four hours a month to Jones County.