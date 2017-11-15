Johnson shares experiences from Guantánamo Bay

“I wanted to start my future right.”

Those are the sentiments of Brandon Johnson, 26, of Monticello. Johnson, a 2010 graduate of Monticello High School, served from 2010-16 in the U.S. Army. He remains on IR (inactive reserves).

Johnson said joining the military “gave me direction right out of the gate.” He said it provided great benefits, helped build his resume, and came with a decent paycheck on top of it all.