JCED seeks funding increase to hire new director

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) is prepared to start their job search for a new county director.

Patty Manuel, president of the JCED Board, provided an update to the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 2 board meeting.

“We’re ready with the job description and ready to post the job,” she said.

However, Manuel said their board has some concerns when it comes to whether they can afford to hire someone at a credible salary.