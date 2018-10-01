JCED seeks funding increase to hire new director

Published by admin on Wed, 01/10/2018 - 3:15pm
Jones County Economic Development (JCED) is prepared to start their job search for a new county director.
Patty Manuel, president of the JCED Board, provided an update to the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 2 board meeting.
“We’re ready with the job description and ready to post the job,” she said.
However, Manuel said their board has some concerns when it comes to whether they can afford to hire someone at a credible salary.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!