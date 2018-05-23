JCED hires new executive director

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) President Patty Manuel has announced the hiring of Derek Lumsden as their new executive director. The JCED Board of Directors reviewed several applications and interviewed three individuals, narrowing their selection to Lumsden following a visit and tour of Jones County. Lumsden will fill the role previously held by Dusty Embree, who resigned to pursue other endeavors.

