JCCF supports Grade-Level Reading

Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) board members have decided to fund the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative in Jones County for one year, and have hired a coordinator, Anamosa resident Heather Weers, to explore needs and potential solutions in the region.

In Jones County public schools, two-thirds of third-graders are meeting standards for reading at their age. According to a 2016-17 assessment by the Iowa Department of Education, the other third of those students are behind. That statistic is in line with the national average.