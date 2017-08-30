JCCB votes 4-1 to remove portion of dam

A 4-1 vote by the members of the Jones County Conservation Board (JCCB) favored proceeding with the process of removing roughly 80 percent of Monticello’s Mon Maq Dam.

The motion was made to reflect the notion of reconnecting and restoring the Maquoketa River as a continuous water recreational trail.

After numerous public meetings, and an ongoing 10-year process that involved two Conservation directors, the board felt that the most recent option, Option A, was the right way to go.