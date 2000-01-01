Jazz bands earn awards



The Monticello Middle School jazz band received a “I” at the district contest. (Photo courtesy of Hall’s Photography, Marion)



Monticello Middle School students Sully Flynn on trumpet (left) and Bella Mullen on tenor saxophone received outstanding soloist awards at the district jazz contest. Flynn was named Outstanding Soloist of the Day. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Courtney Campbell (left) and Makayla Coffey received outstanding soloist awards at the district contest, Campbell on trombone and Coffey on trumpet. Coffey was also named Outstanding Soloist of the Day. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Monticello High School took first place in Class 2A at the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (NEIBA) District Contest March 3 in Hudson. (Photo by Diane Temple)