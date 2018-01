The Monticello Middle School jazz ensemble entertains the large crowd Jan. 8.



Rileigh Lambert plays a piano solo during Jammin’ in January. In the background is Dru Kramer.



A trumpet trio of (from left) director Michael Kowbel, Ryan Oswald and Mikayla Coffey performs during Jammin’ in January, the annual meal and concert event held Jan. 8 in the Community Building. Several solo acts and ensembles performed. (Photos by Pete Temple)