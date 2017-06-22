Iowa Honey Queen visits Jones County

Published by admin on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 10:30am
Little unknown fact: Every year, Iowa crowns a Honey Queen.
2017 Iowa Honey Queen Carly Raye Vannoy of Urbandale visited Jones County as part of her 99-county tour. She spoke at a program hosted by Jones County Conservation at the Nature Center at Central Park on June 16.
Yes, just like many of our legislators, Vannoy set a goal for herself to speak in all 99 Iowa counties before her reign ends in November.
At 17 years old, Vannoy was crowned in November 2016.
