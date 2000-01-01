

Maquoketa Valley junior Tyson Tucker was voted Third Team All-State as a pitcher in Class 1A by the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA). Tucker, shown pitching in a district semifinal game against North Linn in July, posted a 4.2 record with an earned-run average of 1.18. He pitched 47 1/3 innings, striking out 81 and walking 19. (Express file photo)



Monticello junior Kyle Sperfslage made the INA All-State Third Team as a utility player. Sperfslage batted .419 with seven doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and went 24-for-27 in stolen base attempts. He had an on-base percentage of .495 and a slugging percentage of .516.



Monticello junior baseball player Jacob Manternach was voted as the First Team All-State catcher for Class 2A by the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA). Manternach, shown blocking a throw this past season, batted .455 with six home runs, 12 doubles, 41 runs batted in, and went 17-for-17 in stolen base attempts. He had an on-base percentage of .518 and a slugging percentage of .758. (Express file photos)