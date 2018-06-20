Improved flood maps may mean changes in insurance requirements

Published by admin on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:02am
Updated topographical information will mean changes in how flood hazard areas are designated throughout Iowa, including in Jones County.
Representatives from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, FEMA, and the engineering consultant firm Atkins Global were in Monticello for a meeting to present the preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) June 14 in the Mary Lovell Le Van Renaissance Center.
