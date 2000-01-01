

Citizens State Bank donated $1,415 to the Monticello Band Parents to provide a coach bus, which will take the MHS band to its Iowa Bandmasters Association (IBA) performance May 11 in Des Moines. From left are Phil Larabee and Michelle Bayne of Citizens, band director Michael Kowbel, and Cheyanna Lambert of the Monticello Band Parents.



Trombone players (from foreground) Courtney Campbell, Jeff Carlson, Levi Temple and Gabe Wright perform during the IBA Preview Concert.



Senior Ryan Oswald performs a piano accompaniment during the Monticello High School band’s IBA Preview Concert May 4 in the MHS Auditorium. (Photos by Pete Temple)