Hunter family tries moving on after devastating loss

Published by admin on Wed, 05/17/2017 - 12:27pm

     “Yes, everybody has experience grief, but it’s not the same.”

     Molli Hunter spoke those words during a recent interview with The Monticello Express, five months since the Hunter family lost their two youngest children in a horrific winter accident on Dec. 18, 2016.

     Both 6-year-old Donald and 8-year-old Diamond Hunter died as a result of their injuries from the accident. Survivors include Molli; dad, Brandon; and soon-to-be 14-year-old sister Hope.

