Hopkinton bank robber convicted

After the Oct. 21, 2016 robbery at Citizens State Bank in Hopkinton, one of the two suspects has been convicted in federal court.

Daniel Jackson, 27, of Yonkers, N.Y., was convicted in Cedar Rapids for armed robbery; conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery; aiding and abetting; using, carrying and brandishing of a firearm during a crime; and conspiracy to use, carry and brandish a firearm during a crime of violence.