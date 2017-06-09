Historic Preservation Commission looks to honor, save local history

The rich, rural history of Jones County will soon be revealed.

The Jones County Historic Preservation Commission hosted guest speaker Leah Rogers at the Edinburgh Village on Aug. 28. Rogers is an architectural historian and archaeologist. Her firm, Tallgrass Archaeology, LLC, has been tasked with assisting the JCHPC with an in-depth recognizance survey of historical sites throughout Jones County. JCHPC was awarded a grant to hire Rogers as a consultant on this project.