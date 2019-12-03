Heritage Center offers look into historical homes

It was a packed house on Feb. 26 as residents filled the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center for what was a fun-filled evening of sharing stories and reminiscing about Monticello’s past.

The Heritage Center hosted a free event that evening from 6-8 p.m., with board member Deb Bowman ho dove into many of the well-know homes throughout Monticello, homes and styles that span decades from before the Civil War to now.