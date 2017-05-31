Hendricks expands interest in Monticello history

It’s been six years since Bob Hendricks started the “Memories of Growing Up in Monticello, Iowa” Facebook page. Since then, the page has grown, with just shy of 2,000 followers, and so has Hendricks’ interests in local history.

In fact, Hendricks has a room in his home dedicated to Monticello memorabilia, old and new. Some might call it a hobby; his family calls it an obsession.