Helpful list of Primary Election candidates

The following candidates for Jones County offices will appear on the Primary ballot:

Republican John Null, Scotch Grove, is challenging Republican incumbent Jon Zirkelbach, Center Junction, for Supervisor Dist. 3

Republican incumbent Ned Rohwedder, Olin, is seeking re-election for Supervisor Dist. 4

Incumbent Republican Sheri Jones, Anamosa, is seeking re-election for County Recorder.

Incumbent Republican Amy Picray, Monticello, is seeking re-election for County Treasurer.