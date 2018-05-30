Helpful list of Primary Election candidates

The following candidates for Jones County offices will appear on the Primary ballot:
Republican John Null, Scotch Grove, is challenging Republican incumbent Jon Zirkelbach, Center Junction, for Supervisor Dist. 3
Republican incumbent Ned Rohwedder, Olin, is seeking re-election for Supervisor Dist. 4
Incumbent Republican Sheri Jones, Anamosa, is seeking re-election for County Recorder.
Incumbent Republican Amy Picray, Monticello, is seeking re-election for County Treasurer.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!