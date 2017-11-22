Help support Jones County’s ‘Shop with a Cop’

The national program “Shop with a Cop” is coming to Jones County.

Thanks to the efforts of the Jones County Family Council and Sherri Hunt, member of the non-profit, middle school children in Jones County will have the opportunity to shop for their loved ones for Christmas with the guidance of a friendly law enforcement officer.

On Monday, Dec. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., fifth through eighth-graders will meet with various law enforcement agents at Wal-Mart in Anamosa. The goal, said Hunt, is to allow 25 kids to spend $100 each.