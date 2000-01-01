Healthy Wealthy Wise Community Fair



Fidelity Bank & Trust in Monticello presented a donation check for $100 for the Jones County Senior Dining program. From left are Jackie Reuter with Fidelity; Lisa Tallman, Senior Dining director; and Carolyn Turnis with Fidelity.



Those who volunteer their time to help organize and plan the Health Wealthy and Wise Fair include, front from left, Karen Verhagen, Amy Speed, Jill Koopmann, and Leann Herman. Back row, Lisa Tallman, Scott Brighton, and Andrea Chapman. Absent from photo is Tina McDonough. Approximately 240 people attended the event on April 5, with 200 meals served for lunch. Donations totaled over $500.



Dale and Jeanne Heeran and David Reth entertained the crowd with classic hits during lunch at the Healthy Wealthy and Wise Fair at the Berndes Center in Monticello.



Mona Kay Jeffery of Wyoming takes a look at the work of the Calico Cutups quilting group at their booth at the Wealthy Wealthy and Wise Fair on April 5. The Calico Cutups meet at the Lawrence Center in Anamosa.



Lindsay Stigen with Jones Regional Medical Center Family Medicine in Anamosa offered free blood pressure checks for those attending the Health Wealthy and Wise Fair in Monticello on April 5. Here, Leona Onken of Monticello gets her blood press checked.



Harold White of Monticello stops by the Monticello Public Library booth to visit with Library Director Michelle Turnis. (Photos by Kim Brooks)