HAZMAT called for formaldehyde spill

The Monticello Police Department was called to 321 E. First St. Apt. B at around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, July 16, for a report of a hazardous liquid spill.

According to information released from the MPD, the occupant of the apartment possessed a gallon glass jar containing a pig fetus soaking on formaldehyde.

The caller advised the jar broke in the kitchen, spilling the contents.

Other apartment residents in the complex were evacuated for safety precautions.

Assisting at the scene to help clean up the material were: Linn County HAZMAT and the Monticello Fire Department. (Photo by Mark Spensley)