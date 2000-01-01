Haunted Iowa

Paranormalist Chad Lewis spoke to a crowd at the Monticello Public Library on Sept. 19, highlighting multiple locations throughout Iowa that are said to be haunted. Lewis said he’s spent 20 years traveling the world in search of strange occurrences, bizarre happenings, and unusual sightings. He talked about several cemeteries and bridges in Iowa tied to urban legends, such as Stoneking Cemetery near Williamson, Riverside Cemetery, and Oakland Cemetery, home of the Black Angel of Death. Lewis said the Bridges of Madison County also hold hidden stories about people who hung themselves from the rafters, and their ghosts who still haunt the covered bridge sites. He said tourists who flock to Clear Lake where Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper died have reported seeing ghosting sightings as well. (Photo by Kim Brooks)