Harms receives national nutrition award

A career in food service has certainly paid off for Tammy Harms.

Harms, of Monticello, was recently awarded the Partnership Award through the Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals (ANFP) at a gala in Las Vegas in June.

“I’m proud of it,” she said. “It was a good experience.”

ANFP opened the essay contest to all members. Harms has been a member of the national organization since 2001.

There were 35 entries submitted in April for 12 different categories of awards. Harms was one of 12 winners, the only one from Iowa.