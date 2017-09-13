Happy Grandparents Day

Grandparents Day was Sept. 10, and Dave and Jane Jesenovec certainly had a lot to celebrate and be thankful for!

“It’s great to see our legacy live on,” said Jane.

True words.

The Jesenovecs have 16 grandchildren and two angels in heaven, ranging in age from 21 years old to 8 months. And, their oldest grandchild will soon make Jane and Dave great grandparents for the first time in December.

“We are certainly very blessed and fortunate,” said Dave.