Hansen’s passion for libraries, technology shows in education

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Heather Hansen is in “the know” when it comes to the latest technology. After all, that’s her job.

Hansen serves as Monticello elementary schools’ librarian and technology coach. She splits her days between Carpenter School in the morning and Shannon School in the afternoons.

“It keeps me busy and active,” she said.