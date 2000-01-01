Grout Museum visits library



Sam Speltz and Shannon Seehusen with the Grout Museum demonstrate how water filters clean out dirt and particles from muddy water and turns it into clean, drinking water. They said the same system is used in third-world countries where clean drinking water is scarce. The museum presented a program for Summer Reading’s Build a Better World.



Jaxon Repsel and Keaton Dusanek watch as toy cars race down a ramp/inclined plane during the Grout Museum’s program at the library. Sam Speltz with the museum assists.



Wren Byrne sees first-hand how a see saw/balance lever works, with the aid of Shannon Seehusen from the Grout Museum. The museum staff presented a program for the Monticello library on how simple machines work. (Photos by Kim Brooks)